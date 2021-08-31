Josh Jones released by Jaguars

Getty Images

Safety Josh Jones won’t be around for Urban Meyer’s first year as the Jaguars’ head coach.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Jaguars have released Jones. The team has to make the cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon.

Jones was claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars in December 2019 and re-signed with the team this offseason. He started all 13 games he played last year and recorded 83 tackles and an interception.

Jones entered the league as a Packers second-round pick in 2017. He played 29 games for Green Bay and appeared in six games for the Cowboys during the 2019 season.