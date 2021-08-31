JuJu Smith-Schuster does the milk crate challenge, for some reason

Getty Images

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster loves to have a little fun and take a few risks. He recently took a risk that horrified plenty of his team’s fans.

JuJu did the milk crate challenge, a fairly new and extremely dangerous phenomenon that consists of climbing a pyramid of plastic cubes, stepping from one to stacks of two through six and then back down.

Here’s the video (the attached photo is not from JuJu’s effort). He had someone on each side of the crates, ostensibly to catch him if he fell. Then there’s the fact that Smith-Schuster is a professional athlete, giving him far more skill than the vast majority of those caught on camera slipping and tripping and falling.

Smith-Schuster joins the Colts’ mascot as NFL figures pulling off the stunt. Here’s hoping that the extent of it. TikTok recently banned milk crate challenge videos; it’s an inherently dangerous activity that has caused many injuries.

So don’t do it. Whether or not you’re someone who job requires avoiding off-duty injury, do not do it.