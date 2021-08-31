Keelan Doss, Isaiah Johnson cut as Raiders get to 53 players

Getty Images

The Raiders have announced their initial 53-man roster and it does not include wide receiver Keelan Doss or cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

Doss had 11 catches for 133 yards for the Raiders in 2019 and played in one game last season, but will be hitting the waiver wire. Johnson, a 2019 fourth-round pick, will be doing the same after appearing in 19 games over his first two seasons.

The Raiders also waived 2021 seventh-round center Jimmy Morrissey.

As previously reported, they have released wide receiver John Brown and safety Karl Joseph. Tight end Derek Carrier, offensive lineman Patrick Omameh, and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson have also been released. Cornerback Nevin Lawson will open the season on the suspended list.

In addition to Doss, Johnson and Morrisey, the Raiders waived linebacker Asmar Bilal, tight end Alex Ellis, tight end Matt Bushman, guard Lester Cotton, defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, running back B.J. Emmons, defensive end Gerri Green, running back Garrett Groshek, tackle Devery Hamilton, offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith, safety Dallin Leavitt, offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi, running back Trey Ragas, linebacker Max Richardson, defensive tackle Niles Scott, wide receiver Dillon Stoner, wide receiver DJ Turner, and defensive end Kendal Vickers.