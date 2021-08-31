Kliff Kingsbury provides no clarity on Malcolm Butler’s future

Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler remains away from the team facility Tuesday as he weighs his future. A report Monday indicated Butler is considering retirement because of a personal situation.

Cardinals coach Kiff Kingsbury didn’t add any new information at his Tuesday news conference, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports. Kingsbury said nothing is official regarding Butler and “it remains to be seen” what happens, declining to get into “hypotheticals.”

Kingsbury has not talked to Butler.

The Cardinals are confident in fourth-round choice Marco Wilson to start the season opener at outside corner if needed.

“The moment’s not too big for him,” Kingsbury said.

Byron Murphy, the team’s top corner, can play inside and outside. The team also is counting on veteran Robert Alford, who currently is on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Cardinals also have rookie Tay Gowan and waiver pickup Luq Barcoo as options.

“We feel really good where we are at at the position,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Marco’s emergence has been really impressive, for a rookie to step in and compete the way he has. We like Tay’s skillset. We like what we have seen from Barcoo.

“Robert is an established player who has looked good physically, and BMurp continues to ascend.”

The Cardinals will have to make a decision on what to do with Butler today as rosters are reduced to 53 players.

“(Butler) hasn’t been much of a discussion,” linebacker Devon Kennard said, via Urban. “We have to keep the train moving. I personally don’t know anything about that situation. I wish him well, I hope he figures out whatever he has going on, and if he comes back, great. If he doesn’t, the train has to keep moving.”