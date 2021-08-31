Leonard Fournette pledges $100,000 to New Orleans relief efforts after Hurricane Ida

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is stepping up to help his hometown.

Fournette, who was born and raised in New Orleans, has pledged $100,000 for relief efforts after the city was hit hard by Hurricane Ida. Fournette said his giving will be targeted to organizations that provide basic necessities to children and families.

“I’m putting up my own 100k for my city everything and anything helps let’s keep it going. luv my city,” Fournette wrote on Twitter. “It’s time to step up. The New Orleans community is being hit hard by Hurricane Ida and in need of the world’s support.”

The Saints have been forced to evacuate New Orleans and are currently in Dallas, where they may have to remain for a month.