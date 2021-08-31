Lions release both kickers as they reduce roster to 53

USA TODAY Sports

There were apparently two losers in Detroit’s kicking competition.

The Lions announced that they’ve released both Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez while reducing their roster to 53 players.

Bullock made all three of his field goals and Gonzalez made his one attempt during the three preseason games.

Bullock signed with Detroit as a free agent back in March, following a five-season stint with the Bengals. Last year, Bullock finished 21-of-26 on field goals and 24-of-25 on extra points.

Detroit added Gonzalez in August after he struggled through the 2020 season with Arizona. He missed five field goals from 40-49 yards, finishing the season 16-of-22 in 12 games.

The Lions will presumably look over the waiver wire and the list of free agents to bring in a kicker or two before the start of the regular season. Considering the elimination of the fourth preseason game, the club does have some time to figure it out.

Also on Detroit’s list, the club notably released Nickell Robey-Coleman. The slot cornerback, notorious for the non-defensive pass interference call during the 2018 NFC Championship Game, signed with the team earlier this month.

Additionally, the Lions released receiver Geronimo Allison and cornerback Corn Elder. The club waived linebacker Tavante Beckett, linebacker Rashod Berry, safety Jalen Elliott, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, guard Tommy Kraemer, tight end Alize Mack, receiver Javon McKinley, running back Dedrick Mills, offensive tackle Darrin Paulo, running back Craig Reynolds, receiver Sage Surratt, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and tight end Brock Wright. And Detroit placed defensive end Jason Cornell on injured reserve.