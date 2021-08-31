Malcolm Butler not at Cardinals practice Tuesday

Getty Images

The Cardinals have to cut their roster to 53 players on Tuesday and one of the names to watch in Arizona is cornerback Malcolm Butler.

A report on Monday indicated Butler is considering retirement due to personal matters. Butler is currently listed as a starting corner for the Cardinals, so that decision is one that would likely have some bearing on how they put their initial roster together.

Darren Urban of the team’s website reports Butler is not at practice on Tuesday. The initial 53-man roster must be set by 4 p.m. ET.

Butler could be placed on the reserve/retired list, which would remove him from the active roster while leaving his contractual rights with the Cardinals in the event he wants to return. Any decision the team makes regarding Butler will be known in the next few hours.