Markus Golden: Any quarterback back there, Cardinals are coming for you

Getty Images

Chandler Jones was back at Cardinals practice on Monday in a welcome development for the defense in Arizona this season.

Jones’ trade request and absence from the field with an undisclosed injury cast some doubt about what his role would be for the Cardinals, but his return allows for thoughts of what he’ll bring off the edge this season. Markus Golden is going to be on the opposite edge much of the time and he shared his view of the year to come on Monday.

Golden predicted “a lot” of sacks for the duo and sent a warning to opposing offenses.

“Chandler, man, that’s the goat,” Golden said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “That’s one of the best players to ever play in the NFL. I’ve been playing with Chandler since my second year on the league, so I’ve learned a lot from Chandler and I’m excited to be able to get out there and hunt with him. We’ve had some great seasons together so to be able to have the opportunity to really get out there and play with him again, you’ve got to make sure you take advantage of it. When we did play together, we wreaked havoc so it’s the same thing this year. We’re coming for you. Any quarterback back there, we’re coming for you.”

Golden also noted the presence of J.J. Watt as something for offenses to fear, but the sum of the parts without Jones looked a lot less potent than the alternative.