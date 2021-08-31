Michael Thomas is expected to begin season on PUP

Getty Images

It comes as no surprise. In fact, it was reported after Michael Thomas underwent offseason foot surgery in the summer that he would begin the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Saints are expected to keep the star receiver on the PUP list. It will sideline Thomas for at least the first six weeks of the season, forcing him to miss at least five games since the Saints have a bye in Week 6.

Thomas has spent training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list as he rehabs.

The surgery, which Thomas underwent in June, calls for a four-month recovery. It’s the same ankle Thomas injured in the season opener last season, and he ended up playing only seven games.

Thomas signed a five-year, $96 million contract extension with the team in 2019, and he caught 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns that season. He made only 40 receptions for 438 yards in 2020.