Posted by Mike Florio on August 31, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 14 Preseason - Browns at Jaguars
Getty Images

Urban Meyer said the quiet thing out loud. Now, the NFL Players Association is taking action.

“These comments have led us to open an investigation,” NFLPA spokesman George Atallah told PFT via text message regarding Meyer’s admission that player vaccination status was considered in making roster cuts.

The joint NFL and NFLPA protocols have indeed created an incentive to weed out unvaccinated players. However, the rules prohibit considering vaccination status in making employment decisions.

The smart approach, then, is to consider it but not say so. Meyer failed in that regard.

”Everyone was considered,” Meyer told reporters, “that was part of the production and also was he vaccinated or not. To say that was a decision-maker, it certainly was under consideration.”

Bills G.M. Brandon Beane said earlier this year that he’d cut an unvaccinated player if it led to a normal offseason. NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith decried the “stupidity” of the remark. The league office spoke to Beane about his remarks.

Undoubtedly, teams considered vaccination status. Why wouldn’t they? It likely was a major factor, for example, in New England’s decision to cut quarterback Cam Newton. But it’s not something that can be admitted, and Meyer’s friend Bill Belichick didn’t — and wouldn’t — link the two. That’s where Meyer erred, and that’s why he’s going to have a mess to clean up in the coming days.

25 responses to “NFLPA opens investigation regarding Urban Meyer’s comments as to considering vaccination status in roster cuts

  3. and yet, since there are 5 unreported (asymptomatic) cases for every reported case that means that there is a better than 50% chance that any unvaxxed players already had COVID and thus have been granted better more robust immunity form their own immune system than that provided by the vaccine.
    Psst, natural immunity is 27 times better at protecting against reinfection and something like 70 times better at stopping transmission….. but these unvaxed players are a health risk to everyone else???

    well done NFLPA… screwing yYOUR members over once agina

  5. Strange world when people “err” when they state the obvious truth. The problem is not that vaccination status is considered in whether someone is employed by an organization. The problem is that the “rules prohibit vaccination status in weighing decisions”. That’s silly. Vaccination status is not an inherited trait. It’s a conscious choice made by free individuals. And those choices have consequences. It’s the way the world works.

  6. Good example of why the owners kick the tails of the NFLPA all the time. They’re chasing their tails around a tree. Have you ever seen a dog do that? I’ve often joked that the owners are the ones who vote for the Union leaders. Maybe that’s not a joke.

  7. lol!!

    An investigation? They have a right to do what is best for the team. End of discussion. If people want to be a lunatic and bring disinformation into a locker room or the virus itself, selfishly so, I expect my GM and Coach to get rid of those selfish people.

    Absolutely.

    Buzz off, union. They make the dumbest arguments. They should pleading with the players to get vaccinated, not enabling seflishness and stupidity.

  8. Lol he can’t get past the fact that this isn’t college and he can’t so or do what he pleases

  9. Urban will pull a Bobby Petrino in December to coach his local high school team ala Phil Rivers.

  10. Teams often won’t sign a player who’s injury prone, even though he’s healthy at the time. Is that against the rules? No. There’s a salary cap. If you’re paying guys that aren’t available, for whatever reason, you’re not managing your team very well. If some guys are taking unnecessary risks that could make them unavailable, they usually get cut unless they’re much, much better than the next guy. Nothing new here. It’s called smart business. You don’t have to be secretive about being smart. I realize it’s become cool to be dumb, but the NFL isn’t dumb.

  11. Not the right hill for the NFLPA to die on. (Pun intended).

    Their job is to protect the players, not to fight the league just because. In this case protecting the players means promoting vaccination, not opposing it.

  12. Yes, they will open an investigation. I’ll summarize what will follow: first a phone call to Urban where you ask if any of the players were cut because of vax status. Urban will say no. Second they will issue a report that that says they thoroughly investigated and found no impropriety. The end

  13. For Cam it was possibly different – his status meant BB prob wouldn’t risk making him starter. Cam may have even had an agreement that if not starter then he’d be released.

    But it all makes the NFL/NFLPA protocol to an amateurish joke if the hoops mean a player often can’t be available but that a team have to keep him instead of a more available one who has gotten vaxxed like the NFL/NFLPA wants.

  14. Not being vaccinated is a medical liability. No one would blink if he cut someone with a blown knee. So why is it wrong to protect the other members of your team from someone who is refusing to be vaccinated

  15. Wait until players start getting cut next year because they haven’t received their 5th Covid booster shot

  18. “ PFTSelectiveCensorship says:
    August 31, 2021 at 8:20 pm
    He’s one and done… At best. I hope NFLPA nails him.”

    Right. A union that can’t even get guaranteed contracts for players is going to take him down. 😂 😂 😂

  19. In the end… The union did t lose any jobs. Still the same number of players. So I don’t really see what there would be to kick a fuss up over. If it reduces the number of unionized employees, I could see that. But it doesn’t. So….

  21. Why is this an issue? He should absolutely have the power and discretion to cut whoever he wants in the best interests of winning, and that includes players who have elected to make purposely make themselves unexpectedly ineligible. It’s called Freedom.

  22. I see his point however the NFL is different than the college dictatorship he is used to.

  23. How DARE he tell the truth. Doesn’t he know this is the NFL where you just spew platitudes that don’t actually mean anything? NFL fans in this thread demanding he lie to them cuz that’s what they are used to. rofl

  24. Sorry, what “rule” says the vaccination status can’t be part of the evaluation process? Is it part of the CBA or COVID protocols?

  25. He just isn’t gonna last long in this league,and im even putting my bias aside but it’s just the truth. Upcoming medical condition line 1!

