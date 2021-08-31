Panthers waive Rodney Smith, reduce roster to 53

USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers have made their final move to reduce their roster to 53 players.

Carolina announced that the team has waived running back Rodney Smith.

Smith signed with Carolina last year as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota. He appeared in seven games as a rookie, taking 41 carries for 156 yards with a touchdown. He also caught nine passes for 59 yards.

The Panthers are down to 53 and now have three running backs on their roster: Christian McCaffrey, rookie Chuba Hubbard, and Trenton Cannon.