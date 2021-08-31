Patriot cut Cam Newton as Mac Jones wins starting quarterback battle

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 31, 2021, 10:09 AM EDT
New England Patriots Vs. New York Giants Duel Practice
Getty Images

The Patriots haven’t only given their starting quarterback job to Mac Jones. They’ve gotten rid of Cam Newton altogether.

Newton has been released, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

That’s the biggest shock of all of today’s 53-man roster cutdown transactions. Jones and Newton were viewed as in close competition for the starting quarterback job, but everyone was expecting that if Jones won the job, Newton would be his backup.

Instead, Newton will now hit free agency, and he’ll likely have offers from other teams looking for a veteran quarterback — but he won’t have much time to learn a new offense as he heads to his third NFL team.

  6. Wow! Whenever Bill Belichick starts talking about the quality of the kicking game…something huge like this always happens with his teams.

  7. I predict this will prove to be a mistake by the Patriots. Why not keep Cam as a backup? Not Smart Bill.

  17. Jones looks the part and is great for the Belichick legacy story if he’s as good as he seems to be early on.

    Cam will get another job for a season or two more. The Covid protocol miscommunication was a bad look and gave Jones an opportunity that he seized.

  19. I like this. I was hoping they’d start Jones, roll with him and live with mistakes and let the kid grow into the job.

  20. There is only so much nonsense you can put up with from Newton given his current skill level. He did this to himself.

  23. Obviously a reaction to Cam not being vaccinated…. team first or your out the door with BB

  25. Cam had every chance to win the job. He’s just not a great fit for the McDaniels offense.

  27. Looks like the Pats have thrown in the towel on the year and tanking for the first pick to get a real QB.

  29. Was leading the race and was going to be the guy, at least for this year. But being anti-vaxxed , made him Wally Pipp. The Patriots can not trust the leader of their team, to be available. I would have done the same thing.

  31. Good, as I said yesterday, a true leader would be vaccinated!!!
    Go spread Covid outside New England!

  36. Unvaccinated Cam was given every opportunity lost the QB competition fair and square. If they don’t cut him, it becomes a huge distraction. Hope the kid can handle it.

    Patriots are all business and don’t let sentiment enter into their decisions….

  38. Newton likely requested to be released after being told he was not the starter. After fighting the after affects of having COVID myself, I have respect for the effort Newton has put forth to get back to 💯 percent. He will be signed, but he will make sure it’s to a team he has the best chance to win the starting job.

  40. Amen! Amen! Amen! I doubted Belichick would do this but this took brass ones. Let the Mac Jones era begin, wish Cam the best. Cam, great guy, but not what the Pats needed. Wish him well.

  41. Pre-season, practice, none of it counts, vs. backups, yada yada yada, etc.

    Mac Jones has been the best QB on the team, and not by just a little.

    But shocking nonetheless…

  43. BB has cojones. It wouldn’t be a surprise that they tired of his irresponsibility with the vaccination issue.

  44. I could see them cutting Newton if they thought Jones couldn’t handle having him around, like Wentz with Foles, but I don’t see Jones having that issue. Why not keep Newton, who at least knows the offense, in case Jones struggles/gets injured? Unless they’ve been planning on getting rid of him the whole time, but were hoping they’d get a trade offer that never materialized.

  48. Cam was cut because Jones outplayed him. As for not being vaccinated, why would a guy who already had and recovers from Covid need a vaccine?

  49. Its too late to look for a starting job.. backup options will be available.. but is Cam open to a clip board and a bag of sunflower seeds?

  52. Not really a shocker. Add in Covid – Vax issue Cam is not the future. And his screw up with the recent trip – Not a leader never was.

  54. The Pats most likely gave Cam the news that Mac would be #1 and Cam asked to be released. I like Cam, but he was outplayed by Mac. I wish Cam well.

  55. #1 no more.

    Dude has an ego the size of Texas. I’m glad he’s getting the boot and he ain’t coming to DC unless he gets vaccinated. Rivera isn’t playing.

  56. I think Cam got too comfortable thinking he would get the spot and then the “miscommunication” with the protocol. Bill has ice flowing thru his veins.

  57. Word to the wise…..No serious team will put up with unvaccinated nonsense during the regular season. Not worth the risk. The “recommendations” are simple. Ya ain’t have to like it….but that’s work for ya.

  58. Somewhere, there’s a guy sitting on the end of a long bench, all alone, with nobody around, sulking with a towel over his head……

  59. I could be mistaken, but he has been adamant about not receiving a COVID vaccine? That decision could wreak havoc on a season, if he is required to constantly test even though showing zero symptoms, resulting in quarantine. Another NFL rule is that he will be in constant isolation from other players off the field, making it difficult to maintain a cohesive season. Like I said, I could be wrong about his refusal, but if I am not, more players around the league who make this decision could find themselves out of work.

  60. Cam was cut because Jones outplayed him. As for not being vaccinated, why would a guy who already had and recovers from Covid need a vaccine?
    —————————————————-
    Seriously, you still don’t get it? He can get the Delta variant that wasn’t around when he had COVID. I hope you were only trolling!

  61. I guess Cam should’ve gotten vaccinated. His absence likely sealed his fate.

    Then again the market for over the hill RBs who can’t throw is probably gone.

  62. Being in NE and reading and listening to all the Pats player’s comments – it seems the offensive players played it right down the middle of the road when discussing the QB’s but the defensive players (and one of the most respected player on the team, Matthew Slater) seemed almost over the top in their praise of Mac Jones. Maybe it’s because he was working against the first team defense quite a bit in practice and impressed them.

  64. steve11blog says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:11 am
    The Pats are cold blooded

    SMH. I sure will be glad when we stop mystifying everything the Pats do. They cut a bad QB. He was bad last year. Didn’t look too good this year. So they cut him. News flash: 31 other team cut players too. Cold blooded….I guess we all need heroes.

  66. xvikefan says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:12 am
    Spielman on line one…going to need him when Captain Kirkie infects the whole time…

    18 19 Rate This
    I’m sure the last thing Spielman wants is another UNVAXXED QB

  67. Cam will reunite with Rivera in Washington as a back up to Fitz. And the kid will have to deal with Miami and the Bills defenses. Good luck with that…

  68. As for not being vaccinated, why would a guy who already had and recovers from Covid need a vaccine?

    Wouldn’t. But the NFL, as so many businesses, and so much of government, has chosen to focus on “vaccinated” rather than “acquired immunity” and there are rules in place which make non-vaccinated players more risky for a team to carry than vaccinated players.

    Of course, I don’t think that had anything to do with this decision. Mac Jones looks to be already the best QB on the roster, and they acted accordingly.

  69. Not surprised. Watched part of one of the Pats preseason games, and I have to say I was impressed with Jones. Based on what I saw, I figured Cam’s days were numbered.

  70. As for not being vaccinated, why would a guy who already had and recovers from Covid need a vaccine?

    _____

    Not how it works. Anti-bodies arent forever, you’re not immune just because you catch it once

  73. Why didn’t they try to trade Newton to a team with injury issues? They probably could have gotten at least a 5th round pick…

  74. “Looks like the Pats have thrown in the towel on the year and tanking for the first pick to get a real QB”


    I know they should have run the ball in 6 years ago. Maybe it’s time to let it go.

    This comment is downright ariani-esque.

  77. Hopefully they saved some money from this move and will give Gillmore a little more to get him on the field. The defense already looks crazy good add Gillmore and they are a top 5 unit.

  78. Wow! Boy was I wrong!! – and as soon as I have an excuse I’ll be right back! – Oh wait, it’s because I’m not at Belichick’s level. There, I’ve admitted it. Yeah it hurts.

  79. As a Panther fan not surprised one bit by this. Cam’s better days have been behind him and he wasnt going to resurrect the Pats to being contenders as a starter.

  80. This is why we Patriots fans love the Patriots. The Brady loss was tough but he owes us nothing and most of us loved his winning with TB. OTOH, watch how the Patriots, Bucs and Packers fare over the coming years- BB has managed/avoided the cap hamstringing the team while TB and Rodgers will kill their team’s cap going forward (as Brees is doing to NO now). Go Pats.

  83. I think most NFL coaches will treat Cam’s free agency the same way Cam treats a fumble during the Super Bowl… Consider pouncing on it for a moment and then quickly back away.

  84. Someone will sign him but the truth was that he looked awful when it counted most last year.

    The fact that he couldn’t lead the team to win was probably a huge factor in him being released.

  86. How on Earth is this a shock to anyone? There’s no way Cam was going to be content as a backup, and I suppose that’s understandably so. Cam has proven to be a positive locker room guy, leader, and mentor for Mac. That being said, Belichick realizes that if he were to keep Cam around, as soon as the rookie struggles (which he will just as all rookies do), there could be the potential for trouble amongst the ranks and his rookie QB would be constantly looking over his shoulder instead of looking at the playbook. Now it’s all in on Mac, for better or worse.

  87. razzlejag says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:40 am
    This is why we Patriots fans love the Patriots. The Brady loss was tough but he owes us nothing and most of us loved his winning with TB. OTOH, watch how the Patriots, Bucs and Packers fare over the coming years- BB has managed/avoided the cap hamstringing the team while TB and Rodgers will kill their team’s cap going forward (as Brees is doing to NO now). Go Pats.

    Belichick broke the bank in free agency this year, though. He spent more this year than in all the years that Brady played in NE combined.

  88. Belichick is not going to have his starting QB at the mercy of the NFL protocols. Whether you agree or not it still does boil down to a constant risk if him turning unavailable at any time. No matter how careful he wants to be those protocols will still be there to bite him at any chance. I think Cam was asked one more time to reconsider, said no, and here we go.

    Also, if Cam was unwilling to do something to maximize his chances to win, Belichick will take that as a question of commitment to winning.. especially after an event last week that should have driven it home how easily the lightning can strike.

  89. stabkof2512 says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:43 am

    I am not surprised, Newton was not what the Patriots wanted, he lacks leadership.

    ++++++++++++++++

    Literally every article written on the topic over the last year states some version of Cam’s underrated leadership qualities and the love for which his teammates have towards him– while not one iota of text states otherwise.

    It’s called reading. Ever heard of it?

  90. Cold-blooded, strategic move by the GOAT GM. Newton on the sideline would have been a giant distraction. More importantly, if Jones stumbles a bit, there won’t be calls for Newton to replace him. Belichick foresaw that possibility and defused it perfectly. Plus, Hoyer/Stidham are decent back-ups. Genius. Genius. Genius.

  91. The future is now for the Patriots. For those saying Belichick is savage, this move was done as a courtesy to Newton. He realized that Cam was a veteran player, a former MVP, and understood that he wants to be a starter. Cutting him gives him an opportunity to hook up with another team and maybe start. Im psyched to see Jones be named the starter, and at the same time wish Newton all the best. I knew very little about him as a player beyond what the media reported before he signed with the Pats, and he showed during his time with the Patriots to be a stand up person. Throughout last season he worked his butt off, and held himself accountable for the struggles that the team experienced. Belichick has continuously praised him, and appreciated his work ethic and efforts which ultimately led him to do this for him when he came to the decision that he was going with Jones as the starter.

  92. BB did it again. I knew Newton wouldn’t carry the clipboard and BB never ends up deviating from the eye test and consistency/production.

    Plus, Newton is unvaccinated.

    Alll hail, BB. Thanks for everything.

  93. jlilly67 says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:42 am
    if you will not vaccinate – you must vacate

    ——-
    Will someone please explain the rationale for a guy with actual Covid antibodies to vaccinate?

  94. I just get the feeling Cam Newton did not and maybe would not accept being a backup.

  95. Respect. Bill always does what’s best for the team and takes risks. It’s the right call. This is actually a good thing for Newton as he has options. Pats could always add him back after cutdown so his salary isn’t guaranteed.

  96. Cam was cut because Jones outplayed him. As for not being vaccinated, why would a guy who already had and recovers from Covid need a vaccine?
    *******************

    Probably not going to happen, Rivera is high risk due to his Cancer history, ( for Covid-19], he was not happy about his teams vaccination rates, I believe his team did react and get vaccinated though.

  97. Cam had the starting job locked until the COVID “misunderstanding”. Mac took over and never looked back. Should have got the shot, Cam. But you’re going to love Cincinnati…

  98. I truly believe that Newton’s antics have caught up with him. Coach B likes his QBs to be stoic all the time.

  99. Rusty Nale says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:16 am
    Cam won’t be unemployed long.

    68 77 Rate Down

    —————

    Umm, he is unvaxxed and doesn’t want to be a back up. You are wrong. Career OVER.

  100. “As for not being vaccinated, why would a guy who already had and recovers from Covid need a vaccine?”
    Good grief. Some people -still- doesn’t get this? Lamar Jackson has had Covid 2 times now. Antibodies from previous infections don’t give much protection and appear to not last long, and do not protect well against other variants. It’s not an NFL decision it’s an epidemiological fact.

  101. AFC on notice. If you have the Pats on your schedule, expect serious problems for 60 mins.

  102. Classless Patriots. Some NFL teams treat veterans with respect and release them at a time that is beneficial for the player to catch on with another team. Not the patriots.

  103. But, but, but, he’s a former MVP. Josh McDaniels is going to mold him through his genius…what does Kap think of this? Lol.

  104. why does everyone keep saying this gives cam a chance to go somewhere and start? i cannot find one team who will have him start

  105. Cam was cut because Jones outplayed him. As for not being vaccinated, why would a guy who already had and recovers from Covid need a vaccine?

    I know science and logic along with good old common sense are foreign to you, but you can get it again. Also the variant is much stronger and lethal than the original….surprised that someone with your wide range of knowledge doesn’t know that….oh wait …no I am not surprised. It’s not politics it science…

  107. Where Collin was wrong : He bashed the kid a lot early on he’s such a weasel and as he often does made a 180 turn when he realized as he always is was as wrong as one could be.

  108. This has be both the biggest surprise and BEST news I’ve seen today. Watching Newton in games was painful. I’d rather watch Mac Jones develop, and he’s off to a great start.

  109. Leadership means doing the right thing not necessarily the most popular thing.

    While the uninformed think New England’s large number of victories/ Super Bowls was Tom Brady doing it by himself, the reality is BB is the reason they’ve won so much. He’s about to prove it again with Mac Jones.

  111. As for not being vaccinated, why would a guy who already had and recovers from Covid need a vaccine?

    _____

    Not how it works. Anti-bodies arent forever, you’re not immune just because you catch it once

    _____

    The vaccine doesn’t make you immune either! Vaccinated people are catching Covid (Delta) all over the place. Basically, you may not get as sick if vaccinated. It’s why the NFL will start testing EVERYONE again.

  113. My guess is they gave Cam the option… do you want to be a backup or be released to find something else?

  115. mhouser1922 says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:51 am
    Cold-blooded, strategic move by the GOAT GM. Newton on the sideline would have been a giant distraction. More importantly, if Jones stumbles a bit, there won’t be calls for Newton to replace him. Belichick foresaw that possibility and defused it perfectly. Plus, Hoyer/Stidham are decent back-ups. Genius. Genius. Genius

    —————————————————-
    I think Belichick’s first choice was actually to have Cam taking the starts while Joes developed this year. But he wasn’t going to do that with the everyday risk of his starter being taken off the table with no warning even right before a game. He cant game plan with a risk like that looming as large and real as we all got to see.

  118. I didn’t see that coming. I’m not surprised Jones won the starting QB role but cutting Cam was not what I expected. It’s all in on Mac Jones. It’s going to be interesting to see how he does.

  119. Shocking but at the same time not shocking, Cam newton just wasn’t the quarterback they had future plans for. Mac Jones looked really good in the preseason and he’s the most ready rookie right now. I was thinking Cam could be a backup but it was either he stars or you cut him, there’s no in between.To make matters worse Cam Newton being unvaccinated didn’t help his cause either. I’m excited I’m ready to see what the pats are made of this season.

  120. Scanning through the comments the chattering class for some reason are trying to make this about vaxs. Can’t we talk football without the virtue signaling?

    Cam is a terrible passer. He’s late on reads and throws. His accuracy leaves something to be desired. And the days of running and bowling over defenders…are over. But let’s talk about vaxs. Come on man.

  121. Vasteelerfan says:
    August 31, 2021 at 11:03 am
    Cam was cut because Jones outplayed him. As for not being vaccinated, why would a guy who already had and recovers from Covid need a vaccine?

    I know science and logic along with good old common sense are foreign to you, but you can get it again. Also the variant is much stronger and lethal than the original….surprised that someone with your wide range of knowledge doesn’t know that….oh wait …no I am not surprised. It’s not politics it science…

    ======

    Ah, so you are as smart about science as you are about sports.

  122. Does anyone think that the fact he refuses to get vaccinated was a factor??? I mean when he missed practice because of the so called “misunderstanding”, that probably sealed his fate.
    If you are not willing to sacrifice for the greater good, then you become expandable. Period.

  124. harryhodag says:
    August 31, 2021 at 11:08 am
    Leadership means doing the right thing not necessarily the most popular thing.

    While the uninformed think New England’s large number of victories/ Super Bowls was Tom Brady doing it by himself, the reality is BB is the reason they’ve won so much. He’s about to prove it again with Mac Jones.

    2 1 Rate This

    ———————-

    NHPats and others who simply do not know the sport as bandwagoenrs back in 2001, simply do not know the sport.

    All hail BB, the greatest GM and Coach who ever lived.

    How mortifying for those not seeing BB used Cam to drive competition just like he would have last year with Stidham if not for a pandemic blocking camp and preseason.

    Our long nightmare is over.

    Now, BB has Jones and Stidham under rookie deals for years.

  128. jrterrier5 says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:50 am

    razzlejag says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:40 am
    This is why we Patriots fans love the Patriots. The Brady loss was tough but he owes us nothing and most of us loved his winning with TB. OTOH, watch how the Patriots, Bucs and Packers fare over the coming years- BB has managed/avoided the cap hamstringing the team while TB and Rodgers will kill their team’s cap going forward (as Brees is doing to NO now). Go Pats.

    Belichick broke the bank in free agency this year, though. He spent more this year than in all the years that Brady played in NE combined.

    BB didn’t break the bank in free agency this year. He had cap money available and used it so he wouldn’t lose it.

    I haven’t seen anyone mention the fact that if Jones goes down that Hoyer is the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.

  130. All the provax obsessed people want it to be because of vaccines. Seriously, the cheering for authoritarianism is getting out of hand. But the reality is that Cam just isn’t that good anymore. He has rapidly declined since his injuries in Carolina. And they likely asked him if he would rather be cut or a backup to a rookie.

  131. Can you just imagine it,, Cam getting called into coaches office. Striding in thinking he is naming me starting QB. Would have loved to seen that expression Cam gets when told leave the play book. Standing ovation for the pats and Bill I cheat.

  132. This isn’t about the vaccine. It’s about Mac Jones beating out Can on his talent. Give him his due.

  133. I don’t care what Belichick’s reason was for cutting Cam Newton. Not vaxxed, extremely diminished skill set, not a good leader… all of the above? I’m just thankful that the Newton era in NE is over. I wish him all the best, but it was time to go. Let the Mac Jones era begin!

  135. hoo hum on to cincinati or is it miami well this does remove the co-vid uncertainty from week to week and lets all hope the new kid does not blow out his knee in game three as guess BB made the call that the offense is set up in such as way that there is not a ton of pressure on the new QB and cams legs are just as easily replaced by the running backs by committee so time will tell if this is a good call or its all gone to hell for another year n another good high draft pick instead of the usual fashion boy sthick instead of explaining why he never saw that wide open man with the game on the line !!

