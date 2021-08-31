Patriots are expected to go with Quinn Nordin over Nick Folk at kicker

Getty Images

It looks like the Patriots won’t be relying on a rookie at just quarterback to start the season.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, New England is expected to choose Quinn Nordin over veteran Nick Folk at kicker.

Nordin struggled in the Patriots’ second preseason game, missing a 36-yard field goal wide right and a pair of extra points wide right in the matchup against Philadelphia. He also missed a 54-yard field goal wide left in the team’s preseason finale against the Giants.

Overall, Nordin was 6-of-8 on his preseason field-goal attempts after going undrafted out of Michigan this year. Veteran Nick Folk attempted only one field goal and hit it during the preseason.

In 16 games last year, Folk was 26-of-28 on field goals. He was also 30-or-33 on extra points.

Folk has been kicking since 2007 and has a career 81.4 field goal percentage.