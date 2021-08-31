Patriots cut Brian Hoyer

Getty Images

The Patriots have cut their second veteran quarterback of the day: Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer was officially released today, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. That news comes after the shocking news that Cam Newton was cut today as well.

Unlike Newton, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hoyer returns to the Patriots. Hoyer has been with the Patriots for years over multiple stints, and he might have told the team he’ll gladly re-sign with them once all the dust settles from the hundreds of roster moves going on in the NFL today.

But for the moment, the Patriots are down to just rookie Mac Jones on the active roster, Jarret Stidham on the physically unable to perform list, and no other quarterbacks on the roster at all.