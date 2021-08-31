Patriots did not try to trade Cam Newton before cutting him

Posted by Mike Florio on August 31, 2021, 11:14 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Patriots at Eagles
Plenty of teams ostensibly could use quarterbacks. Before cutting the quarterback who, as of as week or so ago, was the starter in New England, the Patriots did not try to trade that player to a team that perhaps would want to sign him.

Per a league source, the Patriots did not attempt to trade Cam Newton before cutting him.

The move was made out of respect for Newton. If the Patriots had begun calling around in an effort to generate interest, all it would have taken was one person to say one thing to one reporter, and the news that the Patriots are trying to trade Cam would have become the biggest story in all of football.

Instead, the biggest story is that the Patriots have cut Cam. It’s an astonishing development, which underscores the reality that, in the NFL, anything can happen. Sometimes, anything does.

22 responses to “Patriots did not try to trade Cam Newton before cutting him

  3. Perhaps Carson Wentz should take note.

    Like CAM, Wentz is apparently not vaccinated & is now on the sidelines after being exposed to COVID, instead of practicing & getting ready after his surgery.

  4. It’s not really that surprising. Cam was on backup money, they never made a big financial commitment to him. His role was always to be a short-term bridge. It’s only shocking if you think Cam is still the same player as his MVP year.

  8. trade him to who? and for what?
    .
    i dont remeber cam having a boatload of teams breaking his door down last time he was unemployed.
    .
    if he doesnt have a job by friday…hell be playing madden nfl with kap this season

  9. “Cam will be the starter.” – NHPats

    bWahahah
    abwahahaha

    Just like when all BB had was Stidham and Hoyer in 2020, Newton would have pushed Stid in camp. Oh wait, there was a pandemic, there was no camp. Bad luck.

    Enter Mac Jones with a similar skill set and a camp.

    Just like I said. Now, BB has 2 prospects at qb while the 49ers mortgaged their future for a project from Div 2.

    It can’t be made up. It just can’t.

    The joy of knowing the haters time is over. Pats will be 3-0 when Diva Brady comes to town and they’re coming for old man Brady. Oh, they’re coming.

  12. Newton must feel like an idiot today for dancing around like he did before the games and practices. There is a God.
    Lets see how this goes. BB wouldn’t put the kid in unless he thought he was ready

  13. This isn’t an astonishing development to anyone who has seen Cam Newton play in recent years. A young, potential franchise QB or an aging veteran who is a shell of his former self… Not a very tough choice.

  14. I think this shows how well Jones has been doing in preseason and in practice and also that Cam is not what he was. Pats are just moving forward.

  15. With Jones as the starter it makes sense to let Newton go. The offense that suits each of them is opposite and you either run a pocket QB offense or you don’t.

  16. Well, writing was no the wall that the Mac&Cheese was going to be the starter soon. He was better than Cam during camp and was continuing to improve.
    Shocker here is that Cam got cut.
    But even though it is a shock, it makes sense. Gives team clarity about the role/there isn’t somebody lurking to take job back on first screw up.
    Cam got his bonus and know is free to sign with whoever they want, which Belichick wanted to do right by Cam as much as he could while still putting the best interest of the team first.

  17. Would really like to know the Paul Harvey – :”The rest of the story” The Pats take anybody anywhere anytime despite their past track record – and if they change to the Patriot way – ok but if not bye bye – What is it about Cam that got him cut. Never did like his demeanor but what really got him cut?

  18. Cole Beasley you on deck!! Talented but no one is trying to forfeit because of your anti vaccine stance!

  20. The guy is not vaccinated; they will never say but that’s the reason. He only makes 1,5 million per year so BB did not cut him to help the salary cap. He wanted to protect the QB room from having a covid+ player that would make all the QB non available for 1 game. He is a veteran so no waiver; he can go anywhere and will be cheap. But he won’t go anywhere if still unvaccinated. Who would take the risk of infecting the QB room and losing his QB starter for a game and therefore losing the game

  21. Spieldope didn’t want to give a 6th up for Minshew but he’s probably already called Cam

  22. Its simple CAM could not beat out the kid.. Mac vs Tua .. here we go..

    and when you are not VAXed you are a liability..

