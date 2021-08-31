Patriots down to 53 with Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer cut

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 31, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT
We already knew the big names, as the Patriots cut quarterbacks Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer to hand the starting job to first-round draft pick Mac Jones. Now we know the rest of the names as the Patriots got down to their 53-man roster.

In addition to Newton and Hoyer, the Patriots cut veterans DT Montravius Adams, K Nick Folk, S Adrian Colbert, CB Dee Virgin, DT Akeem Spence, OL Alex Redmond, OL James Ferentz and TE Matt LaCosse.

Players placed on waivers by the Patriots were DT Bill Murray, WR Kristian Wilkerson, WR Isaiah Zuber, CB Michael Jackson, DB D’Angelo Ross, DB Myles Bryant, OL Will Sherman, OT Korey Cunningham, WR Tre Nixon, DT Nick Thurman and OLB Tashawn Bower.

The Patriots also put LB Anfernee Jennings on injured reserve, placed four players on physically unable to perform (QB Jarrett Stidham, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Terez Hall, DT Byron Cowart), and put two players on the non-football injury list (S Joshuah Bledsoe and LB Cameron McGrone).

  1. They couldn’t justify keeping Newton. Last year, he went 7-8, 8 TDs 10 INTs, 592 yards rushing, and only had one 4th quarter comeback. Way worse than Tebow’s 11 games in 2011, which got him laughed out of the league.

  2. Do the pats have another QB or is Hoyer the wink and nod “release” but will be brought back tomorrow, or the following day, after they place someone on IR.

  4. To those thinking Jones is the only QB, don’t forget WR Jakobi Meyers started college as a QB and threw 2TDs for the Pats last year (on two attempts). I know either Hoyer or Stidham is expected back but don’t forget Meyers can throw and be an emergency QB.

  5. Hoyer is now a vested FA & can sign with anyone…. My guess is he’ll be on the Pats practice squad tomorrow or as soon as he can if that’s Thursday

  7. randomguy89 says:
    August 31, 2021 at 6:35 pm
    NOT FAIR AT ALL. New team with an offense that is very complex, poor skill position players, decimated offense and defense. Too much to succeed. This year he just didn’t look better than the rookie. Who looks amazing.

  8. streetyson says:
    August 31, 2021 at 6:45 pm
    ————-

    You can’t be serious.

