Patriots down to 53 with Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer cut

We already knew the big names, as the Patriots cut quarterbacks Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer to hand the starting job to first-round draft pick Mac Jones. Now we know the rest of the names as the Patriots got down to their 53-man roster.

In addition to Newton and Hoyer, the Patriots cut veterans DT Montravius Adams, K Nick Folk, S Adrian Colbert, CB Dee Virgin, DT Akeem Spence, OL Alex Redmond, OL James Ferentz and TE Matt LaCosse.

Players placed on waivers by the Patriots were DT Bill Murray, WR Kristian Wilkerson, WR Isaiah Zuber, CB Michael Jackson, DB D’Angelo Ross, DB Myles Bryant, OL Will Sherman, OT Korey Cunningham, WR Tre Nixon, DT Nick Thurman and OLB Tashawn Bower.

The Patriots also put LB Anfernee Jennings on injured reserve, placed four players on physically unable to perform (QB Jarrett Stidham, CB Stephon Gilmore, LB Terez Hall, DT Byron Cowart), and put two players on the non-football injury list (S Joshuah Bledsoe and LB Cameron McGrone).