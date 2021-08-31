Quandre Diggs expecting to return to practice soon, taking care of business with Seahawks

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs didn’t practice for the team last week ahead of their final preseason game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

But Diggs doesn’t expect to be standing by for much longer. After head coach Pete Carroll explained that Diggs was “making a bit of a statement” about his contract as he enters the final year of his deal with the team, Diggs said that wasn’t quite the right way to describe the matter. However, he did note there is some business between the two sides that needs to get cleared up first.

“As soon as this little business thing that I gotta do, as soon as it’s done — signed, sealed, delivered — I’ll be back at practice,” Diggs said on Tuesday.

Diggs specifically said he wouldn’t refer to his sitting out as a “hold-in” circumstance. That phrase may be more aptly applied to left tackle Duane Brown, who hasn’t participated in any practices in camp with the team as he seeks a reworked contract with the team.

Via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Diggs is seeking an insurance policy to ensure he’s protected in case of injury in the final year of his existing deal with the team.

Diggs said he spoke with Carroll about where he was coming from on the matter.

“I think it should be cleared up pretty soon,” Diggs said. “Me and my team are handling that. At the end of the day, I’m grateful to be a Seahawk and I’m going to be here. I think I’ll be out there ready to play the first game of the season. … I plan on being at practice with my teammates. You guys have been around me enough to understand that I love ball. I’m gonna play ball. Just like the organization take care of their self, I’m taking care of my business and I’ll be back shortly.”

Diggs sent out a tweet Tuesday night that may even indicate the point of business has been concluded.

“Grateful is an understatement. Year 7,” Diggs wrote.