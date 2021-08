Getty Images

The Rams had two solid punters on their preseason roster, and they managed to get something in a trade for one of them.

Punter Corey Bojorquez has been traded from the Rams to the Packers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

There’s no word on what the Packers are giving up, but it’s likely a swap of late-round draft picks.

That means the Rams are sticking with Johnny Hekker as their punter, while the Packers will be moving on from JK Scott.