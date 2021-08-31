Rams waive Micah Kiser as part of reducing roster to 53

Getty Images

After trading punter Corey Bojorquez to the Packers, the Rams finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday with a series of cuts.

Linebacker Micah Kiser, a 2018 fifth-round pick, was among those let go. Kiser was a heavy special teams contributor as a rookie, but missed the 2019 season with a torn pectoral. He missed the last six games of the 2020 season with a knee injury.

The Rams also notably waived running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Head coach Sean McVay said in his press conference on Tuesday that Jones will need surgery for his Achilles injury.

The Rams also waived receiver Landen Akers, running back Otis Anderson, defensive tackle Eric Banks, tight end Kendall Blanton, offensive tackle Chandler Brewer, defensive lineman Earnest Brown, defensive tackle Marquise Copeland, defensive end John Daka, defensive back Dont’e Deayon, defensive back Jake Gervase, defensive back Tyler Hall, receiver Trishton Jackson, receiver J.J. Koski, linebacker Justin Lawler, defensive back Kareem Orr, linebacker Christian Rozeboom, and offensive tackle Max Pircher.