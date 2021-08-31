Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation donate $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

Getty Images

Ravens owner Stephen Bisciotti has joined Saints owner Gayle Benson and Falcons owner Arthur Blank in donating to Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

The Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation join Benson and Blank in donating $1 million to help those in New Orleans and the surrounding Louisiana areas, the team announced Tuesday.

The Ravens’ donation will assist The Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross.

The team wrote in a statement that “The Ravens have a special connection with New Orleans, which is filled with wonderful people who are now in great need. The community treated our organization with first-class hospitality throughout the week of Super Bowl XLVII. We have great affection for the city and its people, so it was especially important for us to aid their recovery efforts.”