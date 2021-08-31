Ravens trade Ben Bredeson to Giants

Getty Images

The Giants have made their second trade for an interior offensive lineman in as many days.

Monday saw the team strike a deal for former Bengals center Billy Price and Tuesday’s new addition also comes from the AFC North.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens are sending guard Ben Bredeson to the Giants. The deal will include a swap of draft picks with a fourth-rounder coming back to the Giants.

Bredeson was a fourth-round pick out of Michigan in 2020 and played 10 games as a rookie before going on injured reserve in January.

The Giants had a couple of prospective backup offensive linemen retire during training camp this summer, which left them looking for depth ahead of the cut to 53 players. They hope they’ve found it in Bredeson and Price.