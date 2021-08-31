Receiver Jalen Hurd reportedly makes initial 53-man roster in San Francisco

USA TODAY Sports

The bubble has not burst for receiver Jalen Hurd. Yet.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 2019 third-round receiver has made the initial 53-man roster for 2021.

Hurd, injured through his first two NFL seasons, has yet to play in a regular-season game. There had been significant speculation as to whether the 49ers would keep him on the active roster, or move on.

The initial 53-man roster for each team isn’t set in stone. There will be constant churning and other movement, with waiver claims and free-agency signings and other moves that will further shape rosters into Week One and beyond.