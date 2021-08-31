Sean Payton: Jameis Winston earned starting job

Getty Images

The Saints hadn’t publicly named their starting quarterback when reports surfaced Friday that Jameis Winston was the guy. That became clear after the team’s Week 2 preseason game when Winston completed 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars.

Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed the news Tuesday.

“Jameis is going to be our starter,” Payton said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “He’s done a great job. He’s earned that.”

Taysom Hill played well enough to win the job. Winston simply was better.

“They competed their tails off,” Payton said.

Winston’s ability to get the ball down the field, as evidenced by touchdown passes of 43 and 29 yards to Marquez Callaway against the Jaguars, intrigues the Saints. In 2019, Winston ranked second in the league in average completed air yards (8.2) and average intended air yards (10.5).

“The No. 1 thing is leading your offense, moving the ball and scoring points,” Payton said. “We feel like he’s got a unique skill set with his arm talent.”