Sean Payton: Saints planning to be away from New Orleans for a month

Getty Images

Hurricane Ida is making a significant impact on the Saints.

Head coach Sean Payton said today that the Saints are planning to be away from New Orleans for a month as the city recovers from the hurricane, which did significant damage to much of the city.

The good news is that the Superdome appears to have held up well and will be able to host the Saints’ games whenever the city’s infrastructure allows for the return of the team.

The Saints are currently practicing in Dallas. It is unclear whether they will remain there, but it could be an option for Week One, when the Saints are scheduled to host the Packers and the Cowboys are on the road against the Buccaneers in the Thursday night opener.

The Saints are on the road in Week Two and Week Three, and it’s possible that they’ll be able to return to the Superdome for their Week Four home game against the Giants.