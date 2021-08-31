Tarik Cohen remains on PUP list with Bears dropping to 53 players

Getty Images

Bears running back Tarik Cohen‘s return to action from last year’s torn ACL won’t come any earlier than the team’s seventh game of the season.

Cohen remained on the physically unable to perform list when the Bears announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said recently that there is no timeline for Cohen to return to action.

The Bears’ announcement confirmed that they have released cornerback Desmond Trufant and waived 2019 fourth-round wideout Riley Ridley. They also waive two 2021 sixth-round picks in cornerback Thomas Graham and wide receiver Dazz Newsome.

They also waived or released defensive tackle Daniel Archibong, wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, guard Dieter Eiselen, guard Arlington Hambright, tight end Scooter Harrington, kicker Brian Johnson, wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson, linebacker Sam Kamara, wide receiver Chris Lacy, defensive tackle LaCale London, running back Ryan Nall, running back Artavis Pierce, defensive back Tre Roberson, defensive back Dionte Ruffin, linebacker Charles Snowden, defensive back Teez Tabor, linebacker James Vaughters, tackle Tyrone Wheatley, cornerback Artie Burns, defensive back Marqui Christian, defensive tackle Mike Pennell, and center Adam Redmond.