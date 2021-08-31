Texans activate Marcus Cannon, cut Lane Taylor with failed physical

Getty Images

The Texans surely will churn the bottom of their roster all season long. For now, they have an initial list of 53 players after a series of moves Tuesday.

The Texans released tight end Antony Auclair, defensive back Rasul Douglas, quarterback Jeff Driskel, receiver Alex Erickson, offensive lineman Danny Isidora, defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson, receiver Chris Moore, linebacker Hardy Nickerson, defensive lineman Derek Rivers, linebacker Joe Thomas and offensive lineman Cole Toner.

They waived defensive back Shyheim Carter, receiver Keke Coutee, offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, offensive lineman Carson Green, defensive back Ka'dar Hollman, running back Buddy Howell, tight end Ryan Izzo, offensive lineman Ryan McCollum, defensive back Jonathan Owens, fullback Paul Quessenberry, offensive lineman Jordan Steckler and receiver Jordan Veasy.

They released offensive lineman Lane Taylor with a failed physical.

In addition, Houston activated offensive lineman Marcus Cannon from the physically unable to perform list and placed defensive back Bradley Roby on the reserve/suspended list.