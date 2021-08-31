Texans “are not expected” to trade Deshaun Watson before 4:00 p.m. ET today

Getty Images

When it comes to reporting regarding the status of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, there isn’t much clarity or certainty. And for good reason. His status is constantly subject to change.

For now, NFL Media reports that the Texans “are not expected” to trade Watson before cutting the roster from 80 to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET.

“Are not expected” is not “won’t.” Currently, it’s “not expected.” Expectations could change.

Also, the reporting expires as of 4:00 p.m. ET. A trade could happen at any point after that, all the way until the Tuesday after Week Eight.

That’s one of the slipperiest aspects of a potential Watson trade. Other than the trade deadline, there’s no clear deadline for doing a deal. It could happen tomorrow or the next day or the next. It could happen before Week One, after Week One. After an injury. After a team loses a couple of games.

All we know is that, for roughly the new four hours, the Texans “are not expected” to trade Watson. As of 4:01 p.m. ET, who knows what will happen?