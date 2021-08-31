The Mac Jones offensive rookie of the year odds improve, thanks to recent events

Getty Images

Before Tuesday morning, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was a +800 bet to win offensive rookie of the year, via the PointsBet sportsbook. In the aftermath of New England’s stunning decision to release Cam Newton, Jones has seen a significant improvement in his odds.

Jones now sits at +450 on the PointsBet sportsbook.

Other players have seen their odds change, too. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, still the favorite, has gone from +325 to +350. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has gone from +500 to +600.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (+700) and 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (+450) did not move.

Other changes include Steelers running back Najee Harris from +800 to +1000, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts from +1100 to +1200, Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase from +1500 to +2000, and Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith from +2000 to +2500.