Urban Meyer admits vaccination status was a consideration in player cuts

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 31, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Officially, NFL teams are not supposed to hold a player’s vaccination status against him when determining who makes the roster. Unofficially, it’s obvious that teams prefer to have vaccinated players. And Jaguars coach Urban Meyer admitted the obvious today.

In discussing the Jaguars’ decisions as they cut down to the 53-player roster limit, Meyer admitted he considered whether a player was vaccinated or unvaccinated.

”Everyone was considered; that was part of the production and also was he vaccinated or not,” Meyer said, via the Florida Times-Union. ”To say that was a decision-maker, it certainly was under consideration.”

One of the Jaguars’ surprise cuts was safety Jarrod Wilson, who is believed to be unvaccinated because he is always seen wearing a mask inside the team facility, which is a requirement only of vaccinated players. It wouldn’t be surprising if Wilson’s decision not to get vaccinated tipped the balance and cost him a job.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Urban Meyer admits vaccination status was a consideration in player cuts

  3. Urban certainly opened himself up to NFL scrutiny here. But, he always does that by telling the truth.

  4. jwlinder says:
    August 31, 2021 at 7:51 pm
    Medical tyranny.

    Resist.

    *****************
    This idiocy is why covid is still among us.

  5. Urban Meyer has been a winning football coach everywhere he’s been. He’s not a politician. Jacksonville finished with the worst record in the NFL last season, and Urban was hired to change that. His job is to change losers into winners. To do that you have to change work habits and mind sets, or just simply replaced those who aren’t willing to become winners. It takes a lot of sacrifice. You can’t be selfish. You have to put the team’s needs above your own. Winning isn’t for everyone, but Urban Meyer was hired to win. He will make the necessary changes.

  6. Of course it was a consideration. Players can’t help the team when they’re sidelined for covid or covid protocols, and the unvaxed players are at higher risk.

  7. Being unvaccinated is an availability risk factor for the team. Of course every team considered it in making cuts. Anyone who says it wasn’t is lying. Anyone who says it shouldn’t be is fooling themselves.

  8. It should not be a factor, but the plethora of restrictions and penalties placed on NFL teams if an non-vaxed player gets on the Covid list has caused it to be so, to a small point. If a player is valuable enough, they are going to keep him regardless. I do agree that Urban is surprising very open and straightforward with his comments

  9. It should not be a factor, but the plethora of restrictions and penalties placed on NFL teams if an non-vaxed player gets on the Covid list has caused it to be so, to a small point. If a player is valuable enough, they are going to keep him regardless. I do agree that Urban is surprising very open and straightforward with his comment.

  10. So many people talking about medical tyranny. The simple fact of the matter is that having guys that are unvaccinated opens up the team to losing multiple players when one guy catches it. An unacceptable risk for teams.

  11. That consideration got Mac Jones a starting job and Cam Newton in the NFL Soup line.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.