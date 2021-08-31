Urban Meyer admits vaccination status was a consideration in player cuts

Getty Images

Officially, NFL teams are not supposed to hold a player’s vaccination status against him when determining who makes the roster. Unofficially, it’s obvious that teams prefer to have vaccinated players. And Jaguars coach Urban Meyer admitted the obvious today.

In discussing the Jaguars’ decisions as they cut down to the 53-player roster limit, Meyer admitted he considered whether a player was vaccinated or unvaccinated.

”Everyone was considered; that was part of the production and also was he vaccinated or not,” Meyer said, via the Florida Times-Union. ”To say that was a decision-maker, it certainly was under consideration.”

One of the Jaguars’ surprise cuts was safety Jarrod Wilson, who is believed to be unvaccinated because he is always seen wearing a mask inside the team facility, which is a requirement only of vaccinated players. It wouldn’t be surprising if Wilson’s decision not to get vaccinated tipped the balance and cost him a job.