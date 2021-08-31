Vikings waive Jake Browning

Getty Images

The Vikings appear to have settled their backup quarterback position.

According to multiple reports, the team is waiving Jake Browning as they cut their roster down ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. With 2020 seventh-rounder Nate Stanley also expected to be cut on Tuesday, that leaves Kellen Mond as Kirk Cousins‘ backup in Minnesota.

Browning is expected to sign to the practice squad if he clears waivers. He spent the last two seasons on the Vikings’ practice squad as well.

There was a spell this summer when Browning was the only quarterback on the depth chart available to practice because Mond tested positive for COVID-19 and Cousins and Stanley were ruled out as unvaccinated close contacts. It’s unknown if any of the other quarterbacks’ vaccination status has changed, but Browning’s status would allow him to step in again if he’s on the practice squad and others have to go on the COVID-19 reserve list at some point this year.