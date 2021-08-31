Washington cuts Peyton Barber, Antonio Gandy-Golden

Getty Images

There are another two offensive contributors in Washington who are part of the roster reduction to 53 players.

According to multiple reports, the Football Team has released Peyton Barber and waived receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Barber has been with Washington since last year, taking 94 carries for 258 yards with four touchdowns for the team in 2020. He also played 30 percent of the club’s special team snaps.

Beginning his career as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2016, Barber has 2,245 yards rushing with 19 touchdowns in 79 games. He’s also caught 61 passes for 361 yards with a pair of TDs.

Gandy-Golden was a fourth-round pick out of Liberty last year, but missed much of his rookie season due to injury. He appeared in six games, but caught just one pass for three yards while taking a carry for 22 yards. He played a total of 124 offensive snaps.

In the 2021 preseason, Gandy-GOlden caught seven passes for 77 yards.