Will Grier headlines list of 13 Panthers cuts

Getty Images

The Panthers announced 13 cuts on Tuesday morning and settled their backup quarterback job in the process.

Will Grier was one of the players waived by Carolin and that leaves P.J. Walker as the only player behind Sam Darnold on the depth chart. Grier was a third-round pick in 2019 and made two starts as a rookie, but did not appear in any games last season.

The Panthers also waived wide receiver Omar Bayless, running back Spencer Brown, defensive lineman Frank Herron, offensive lineman Mike Horton, cornerback Jalen Julius, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, linebacker Christian Miller, offensive lineman Aaron Monteiro, wide receiver C.J. Saunders, tight end Stephen Sullivan, and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg.

Linebacker Josh Bynes was released, which leaves the Panthers with 58 players on the roster. They’ll have to get down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday and one of the moves they’ll make will involve moving cornerback A.J. Bouye to the suspended list.