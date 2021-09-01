49ers sign Jake Brendel, Dontae Johnson, place two on IR

Getty Images

The 49ers re-signed offensive lineman Jake Brendel and cornerback Dontae Johnson to one-year deals Wednesday, the team announced. The team cut Brendel and Johnson on Tuesday.

To make room on the roster, the 49ers placed cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst on the injured reserve list. Harris injured his hamstring 10 days ago and tweaked it recently, General Manager John Lynch said.

Hurst was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after being injured in the 49ers’ preseason game against the Chargers.

The 49ers also announced some signings to their practice squad, adding defensive lineman Alex Barrett, receiver Travis Benjamin, receiver River Cracraft, defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez (NFL’s International Pathway Program), fullback Josh Hokit, offensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi, offensive lineman Senio Kelemete, tight end Jordan Matthews, safety Jared Mayden, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, quarterback Nate Sudfeld and linebacker Elijah Sullivan.