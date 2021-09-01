Bears signing Breshad Perriman; claim Nsimba Webster

Getty Images

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman didn’t make the Lions out of training camp this summer, but he’ll have a chance to see them a couple of times during the regular season.

Perriman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client will sign with the Bears. The Bears host the Lions in Week Four and will be in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

Perriman signed with the Lions after spending last season with the Jets. He had 30 catches for 505 yards and three touchdowns for the AFC East club.

There’s no word on a corresponding move to create space for Perriman, but he’s not the only new arrival to the roster. The Bears also claimed wide receiver/kick returner Nsimba Webster off of waivers from the 49ers. Webster averaged 6.3 yards per punt return and 22.4 yards per kickoff return for the Rams last season.