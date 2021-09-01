Bengals claim Nick McCloud, Wyatt Ray off waivers

Getty Images

Cincinnati has added a pair of players to the end of its 53-man roster.

The Bengals have claimed defensive back Nick McCloud and defensive end Wyatt Ray off waivers. The Bills cut McCloud and the Titans cut Ray on Tuesday.

McCloud went undrafted out of Notre Dame this year and signed with Buffalo in the spring. He recorded an interception, a pair of passes defensed, and nine total tackles in the Bills’ preseason games this year.

Ray has been in the league since he went undrafted in 2019. He’s had stints with the Browns, Texans, Bills, and Jets. But his first game action came with the Titans last year. He appeared in four contests with one start, recording a sack and a tackle for loss.