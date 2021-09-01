Bill Belichick: Mac Jones does things the way we want them done at a productive level

Posted by Josh Alper on September 1, 2021, 8:45 AM EDT
New England Patriots v New York Giants
Getty Images

The majority of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s Wednesday morning press conference was spent fielding questions about the team’s decision to release quarterback Cam Newton, but there was also a little time spent on the guy who beat Newton out for the starting job.

Belichick said he didn’t want to discuss “the details or timing” of the call to go with first-round pick Mac Jones over Newton, but he was willing to talk about what he’s liked about Jones’ play this summer.

“First of all, he’s had a high level of production,” Belichick said. “I feel like he’s been able to show an ability to do things the way we want them done at a productive level. He’s young, I’m sure he’ll continue to learn and grow. We’ll see where that goes. That’s why we drafted him and I think he’s come in and performed at a level that supports that.”

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels echoed those sentiments during his own press conference on Wednesday and added that Jones has been able to learn from mistakes in a way that’s allowed him to avoid repeating them. That learning process will continue in the regular season and no one in New England is likely to spend much time looking backward if Jones shows the kind of growth that his coaches suggested will come in the future.

 

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Bill Belichick: Mac Jones does things the way we want them done at a productive level

  1. Belichick said. “I feel like he’s been able to show an ability to do things the way we want them done at a productive level

    ———————–

    Has Belichick ever said that about Cam? and that’s why Cam was cut.

  2. I don’t care if Jones production is 1/2 of what I hope it will be this year as I’d NEVER look back & say it was a mistake in letting Cam go…. The kid is gonna make mistakes no doubt as he’s a rookie & in a very complex offense, however he needs the reps to learn & grow & the mistakes he makes will only help with that entire process & his ability to be a COMPLETE NFL CALIBER QB in today’s NFL are light years ahead of what Cam could bring to it these days…..I’m so happy to be excited about Patriots football again, last year was GOD AWFUL to have to watch!!!!
    GO PATS… LET THE MAC ATTACK ERA BEGIN!!!!

  3. Let’s hope BB has ended his long streak of 1st round whiffs. Things are looking up. The Bills 1-year crown as AFCE champs is looking like it may come to an abrupt end

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.