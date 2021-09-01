Bills re-sign Reid Ferguson

Getty Images

The Bills re-signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to the 53-player roster Wednesday, the team announced.

They placed receiver Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Ferguson has served as the team’s long snapper for all 64 games the past four seasons. He has made seven tackles on special teams.

Stevenson injured his lower leg during training camp but returned to play in the preseason game against the Packers. He was evaluated for a head injury after that game.

The Bills also signed 15 players to the practice squad on Wednesday, adding offensive guard Jack Anderson, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, offensive guard Jamil Douglas, quarterback Jake Fromme, receiver Tanner Gentry, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, cornerback Olaijah Griffin, receiver Isaiah Hodgins, cornerback Cam Lewis, defensive end Mike Love, tight end Quintin Morris, safety Josh Thomas, quarterback Davis Webb, cornerback Rachad Wildgoose and running back Antonio Williams.