Broncos claim Mike Ford, Nate McCrary off waivers

Getty Images

The Broncos have added some depth to a couple of positions.

Denver has claimed defensive back Mike Ford and running back Nate McCrary off waivers. The Lions waived Ford and the Ravens waived McCrary on Tuesday.

Ford is entering his fourth year in the league after going undrafted in 2018. He’s appeared in 31 games with seven starts in the last three years, playing significant special teams snaps. Ford appeared in nine games last year for Detroit.

The Ravens had signed McCrary as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley State in the spring. He led Baltimore in the preseason with 42 carries for 163 yards, also scoring a touchdown. He caught three passes for 34 yards as well.

The Broncos will have to make a pair of moves to accommodate the two players on the 53-man roster.