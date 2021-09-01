Bucs restructure Mike Evans’ contract

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will have some more salary cap room at their disposal for the 2021 regular season.

Heading into Tuesday, word was that the team and wide receiver Mike Evans were working to restructure his contract. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the work is done and that Evans is set to sign the reworked deal when players return to the facility on Thursday.

The full details are not known, but the team will likely be converting some of Evans’ $12.25 million base salary into a bonus that will lower his 2021 cap hit while kicking the rest into final two years of his deal. The Bucs were at the bottom of the league in terms of cap space.

Evans did something similar last September when the Bucs were short on cap space and he’s giving them more breathing room again this year.