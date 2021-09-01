By retiring, Malcom Butler gives up $3.25 million

USA TODAY Sports

The unofficial MVP of Super Bowl XLIX surprisingly has retired from the NFL. In so doing, he’ll give up a fairly significant chunk of change.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler‘s one-year deal with the Cardinals included a $2.175 million signing bonus. He’ll owe that money to the team. He also will lose a guaranteed salary of $1.075 million, along with up to $2.75 million in incentives tied to playing time and whether the Cardinals make the playoffs.

The good news for the Cardinals is that they won’t have to pursue Butler for most of the signing bonus. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, $1.375 million of the signing bonus was deferred to March 31, 2022. He has received only $800,000.

The Cardinals placed Butler on the reserve/retired list. He can unretire at any time, through the late-season deadline that closes the door completely on a return.