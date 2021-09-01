Colts claim Chris Wilcox, Thakarius Keyes off waivers

Getty Images

The Colts have turned over some of the depth in their secondary.

Indianapolis has claimed cornerbacks Chris Wilcox and Thakarius Keyes off waivers. Kansas City cut Keyes and Tampa Bay cut Wilcox on Monday.

The Buccaneers selected Wilcox in the seventh round of this year’s draft out of BYU. He recorded six total tackles in the preseason.

Kansas City made Keyes a seventh-round pick in 2020. He played eight games for the Chiefs last season, receiving 79 defensive snaps and 58 special teams snaps. He recorded eight total tackles.

As corresponding roster moves, the Colts waived safety Andre Chachere and cornerback Marvell Tell.