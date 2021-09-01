Dan Campbell: We’ve got our eyes on a couple of kickers

Getty Images

When the Lions reduced their roster to 53 on Tuesday, they cut both of their kickers.

Apparently, neither Randy Bullock nor Zane Gonzalez was impressive enough to keep. But with a week and a half before the team’s season opener against San Francisco, Detroit has enough time to find a solution.

Or, they could just take the unorthodox approach head coach Dan Campbell joked about during an appearance on the “Tiki and Tierney” show on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re going to go for two a lot,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “No, look it’s a good question. We’ve got our eyes on a couple of guys and we’ll see where this thing goes. Until we know exactly what we’re going to do, I’m just going to reserve that right now. We had a competition and we’re going to wait and see where this thing plays out at.”

Campbell added that the club will be aggressive in trying to gain depth for the end of the team’s roster over the next few days.

There are plenty of kickers on the market, especially since teams are all down to 53. So the Lions do have options after going through an unsuccessful competition in August.

But it might be more fun for the rest of us if Detroit did employ that “never kick” strategy.