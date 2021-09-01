Giants add Collin Johnson, Justin Hilliard, Quincy Roche as waiver claims

Getty Images

Three of the 53 players who made the Giants roster on Tuesday will be off of it on Wednesday.

The league announced that the Giants have added three players as waiver claims. Linebackers Justin Hilliard and Quincy Roche will join the defense while Collin Johnson will join the receiving corps.

Johnson was a fifth-round pick in Jacksonville last year and he caught 18 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. The Giants have dealt with several injuries to their wide receivers this summer, including a hamstring injury that kept Kenny Golladay out for most of camp.

Roche was a Steelers sixth-round pick out of Miami and Hilliard was signed by the 49ers after going undrafted out of Ohio State.