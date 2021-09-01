Giants will retire Michael Strahan’s jersey during November 28 game vs. Eagles

Getty Images

More than a year and a half ago, Michael Strahan confirmed that the Giants were going to retire his No. 92 jersey. Now we finally know when it’s going to happen.

The Giants announced today that they will retire Strahan’s jersey during their November 28 home game against the Eagles. That game is scheduled to air on FOX, where Strahan works, and he will be honored at halftime.

“Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history,” Giants owner John Mara said in a statement. “He deserves to have his number retired as other Giants immortals have, including Mel Hein, Frank Gifford and Lawrence Taylor. Michael’s career was defined by his achievements, his consistency and his leadership. Very few defensive ends played the position as well as Michael. He was a tremendous run defender as well as a great pass rusher. And he realized a goal every player aspires to, but few achieve, winning a Super Bowl in his final game. We are grateful for all his contributions and are happy to officially say no Giants player will ever wear No. 92 again.”

Strahan is the Giants’ official all-time leader with 141.5 career sacks as well as the official NFL single-season record holder with 22.5 sacks in 2001, although counting unofficial totals, Lawrence Taylor had 142 sacks with the Giants and Al Baker had 23 sacks in 1978.

A second-round pick in 1993, Strahan played his entire career with the Giants, retiring after their Super Bowl XLII victory following the 2007 season.