Greg Roman: We’d like Sammy Watkins out there, but we’ll be just fine

USA TODAY Sports

After using the offseason to significantly upgrade their passing game, the Ravens have experienced several availability issues in the lead up to the regular season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the early portion of training camp after contracting COVID-19 for a second time. And all of the team’s top receivers have sat out multiple practices due to injury — including free-agent signee Sammy Watkins.

Watkins has been dealing with what head coach John Harbaugh described as “not a serious injury.” But it’s still kept the veteran receiver off the field since last week.

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said he doesn’t think whatever’s ailing Watkins will affect him too much down the line.

“I think the No. 1 thing is his health and welfare and availability,” Roman said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s website. “So, that’s No. 1. Sammy has played this game. He really knows our offense really well. He’s been really dialed in in meetings and whatnot. So, let’s get him back. Let’s get him 100 percent ready to roll, and then let’s go. Would you like him out there? Sure, but we’ll be just fine.”

Watkins has dealt with myriad of injuries throughout his career since Buffalo selected him at No. 4 overall back in 2014. In his last three seasons with Kansas City, he played 34 of a possible 48 regular-season games.

With just under two weeks before they begin the season against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, the Ravens are getting healthier at receiver. Marquise Brown returned to practice earlier this week. If Watkins can get back on the field soon, too, that would be another boost — particularly with Rashod Bateman slated to be out for another few weeks after undergoing groin surgery.