In ruling out Cam Newton, Ron Rivera declares Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter

The sudden and abrupt release of Cam Newton by the Patriots caused many to wonder whether the Washington Football Team would reunite him with coach Ron Rivera, given that the duo spent nine years together in Carolina.

On Tuesday, Rivera made it clear that there’s no interest in Cam. In so doing, Rivera finally named his starting quarterback.

“It did pop up on our radar, but just so you know, Ryan Fitzpatrick is our starting quarterback,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “So that’s where we are. We have three guys we like that all came to camp, did a nice job for us and we’re going to go forward with those guys.”

Could that change if there’s an injury? Maybe. For now, though, the message is clear. Cam won’t be offered a spot with the Washington Football Team.

The bigger news is that, after a few weeks of being coy about the identity of the starting quarterback, Rivera has told us what we already thought we knew. Fitzpatrick is the guy.