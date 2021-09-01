Jaguars claim Tyron Johnson off waivers

Getty Images

The Jaguars are taking advantage of being first in line in the waiver claim order.

Jacksonville has claimed receiver Tyron Johnson after the Chargers cut him on Tuesday.

Johnson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but didn’t see his first regular-season game action until 2020. He appeared in 12 games for the Chargers last year, catching 20 passes for 398 yards with three touchdowns. He also took three carries for 17 yards.

In the 2021 preseason, Johnson caught nine passes for 54 yards.

Johnson previously spent time with the Texans, Bills, and Panthers.

Now Johnson will get to catch passes from No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars open the season against the Texans next Sunday.