Jakeem Grant took pay cut, will become free agent after 2021 season

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant made the cut to 53 players with the Dolphins, but he took a cut when it comes to his compensation in the process.

Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reported that Grant agreed to a pay cut with the team. He was set to make $3.6 million this season and will now be in position to make up to $3 million under the revised terms of the deal.

Grant’s contract was set to run through the 2023 season, but the final two years have been wiped out and he will become a free agent next year instead.

Grant had 36 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown last season. He also averaged 11.4 yards per punt return and took a punt back for a touchdown.

DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, and Mack Hollins are the other wideouts on the Dolphins roster. Will Fuller is suspended for Week One, but is expected back after his ban is up.