Jets claim Quincy Williams, Tim Ward

Getty Images

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has a long history with one of his new teammates.

The Jets claimed linebacker and Quinnen’s older brother Quincy Williams off of waivers on Wednesday. The elder Williams had been a member of the Jaguars until Tuesday’s cut to 53 players.

Williams was a third-round pick in the 2019 draft — his brother went third overall that year — and had 59 tackles in 18 games for the Jaguars the last two seasons.

The Jets also claimed defensive end Tim Ward off of waivers from the Chiefs. Ward tore his ACL in 2019 and had a sack in his only regular season appearance for Kansas City last year.

Both moves address areas where the Jets took hits on the injury front in the preseason. Defensive end Carl Lawson is out for the year with a ruptured Achilles and linebacker Jarrad Davis is out for an extended period with an ankle injury.