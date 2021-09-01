Lions claim Austin Seibert, KhaDarel Hodge off waivers

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team had eyes on a couple of kickers after cutting both of the ones that were on their roster heading into Tuesday’s cut to 53 players and they landed one of them on Wednesday.

The Lions have claimed Austin Seibert off of waivers. He was dropped by the Bengals on Tuesday.

Seibert was 6-of-8 on field goals and 8-of-8 on extra points in four games for the Bengals last year. He missed the only field goal and the only extra point he tried in one game with the Browns and went 25-of-29 on field goals and 30-of-35 on extra points in 16 games for Cleveland in 2019.

Seibert was a teammate of wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge in Cleveland and they’ll be back together in Detroit. Hodge was also claimed off of waivers on Wednesday.

Hodge had 15 catches for 256 yards in 25 games for the Browns over the last two seasons and two catches for 17 yards with the Rams in 2018.

The Lions will have to make two roster moves to make room for the new arrivals.